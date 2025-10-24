Bhopal News: Bizman Duped Of ₹40 Lakh On Pretext Of NGO Donation, Investment Scam

Bhopal News: Bizman Duped Of Rs 40 Lakh On Pretext Of NGO Donation, Investment Scam | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber conmen allegedly duped a businessman of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of donating to an NGO and investing for high returns. Acting on a complaint filed by Saket Nagar resident Dharmendra Jajawra, the crime bhranch has registered a case and launched an investigation.

According to reports, the accused lured the victim with promises of tax exemptions and lucrative returns on investments through a Maharashtra-registered NGO purportedly engaged in social work across India. To gain his trust, the fraudsters provided forged documents, fake donation letters, and fabricated bank transaction proofs, convincing him to transfer Rs 40 lakh to several bank accounts.

In his complaint, Jajawra claimed that a group of individuals posing as representatives of a social organisation and an investment company contacted him. They promised him tax rebates and profit benefits in return for his donation.

The scammers sent him an application form mentioning Rs 40-lakh donation along with a forged approval letter, counterfeit signatures, and scanned copies of bank documents. Believing them, Jajawra transferred the amount to the bank accounts of fraudsters.

The investigation revealed that the money was transferred to several accounts across different banks registered in name of companies all of which were found to be fake or suspicious shell entities.

The fraudsters identified as Mukesh Patil, Swati Rao, Thakur Mohan, and Ajay Kumar called him through multiple mobile numbers traced to Bhopal, Indore, and Mumbai.

The scam surfaced when the promised NGO approval certificate and tax relief documents failed to arrive.

Police officials said that the case involved an interstate cybercrime syndicate operating from Bhopal, Indore, and Maharashtra, using fake NGOs and bogus investment schemes to target businessmen.