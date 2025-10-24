Bhopal News: BMC Mayor-in-Council Turns Tense As Commissioner, Member Spar Over File Delays | File Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor-in-Council (MIC) meeting on Friday afternoon started off amicably but quickly escalated into a tense exchange between Commissioner Sanskriti Jain and MIC member Ravindra Yati.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Malti Rai, witnessed both laughter and heated moments as discussions shifted to the functioning of the Waterworks and Sewerage Department.

Yati expressed frustration over delays in file movement, saying members were answerable to the public for slow progress. In response, Commissioner Jain stated, “We are also educated professionals; files will move forward only after proper review.”

Adding to the discontent, MIC members complained that the meeting agenda was circulated only during the session instead of a day in advance, as mandated. Despite this procedural lapse, discussions were held, and six agenda items were approved. Members appeared lenient toward two contractual officers under the Housing for All scheme, while construction firms received project extensions without penalty.

Council meeting on October 30

Meanwhile, the BMC General Council meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, October 30, under the chairmanship of Kishan Suryavanshi. Several of the issues raised in the MIC meeting are expected to resurface for broader deliberation. One of the main agenda items will be the departmental proposal seeking government approval for a 2 MLD water supply project in Bandikheri village (Bairasia) under the Government of India’s EMC 2.0 scheme, recommended by the MIC for consideration.

LoP raises questions

Criticising the agenda, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Shabista Zaki pointed out that it lacked issues of public interest and matters related to municipal employees. “Is this the extent of the city government’s responsibility?” she questioned.

Key decisions

PM Awas Yojana: Proposal to ban allotment of separate houses to members of the same family deferred.

Garbage Transfer Station: Telconnect Company granted an extension until March 2026 to complete the project.

PM Awas 2.0: Lowest bid of 1.65% by Mehta & Associates approved.

Contractual Services: Extensions approved for Rajiv Kumar (Urban Planner) and Dhirendra Urmalia (PPP Specialist).

Modern slaughterhouse: Deadline for Jinsi, Jahangirabad project extended to October 8, 2025.

Appointment: Proposal for approval of appointment at serial number 31 passed.