Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More, Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut for several parts of the city on Saturday, October 25, 2025, due to departmental and construction work.
Power supply will remain disrupted in the following areas during the mentioned hours.
Areas and timings:
Colonies: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Hanuman Mandir Teela, Gangour Ki Bawadi, Old Naka Quazi Camp, Nanhi Bee Masjid
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Gayatri Mandir, SBI Bank, Union Bank, Govt. Press and nearby areas
Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Ravishankar Nagar, Ravishankar Market, Indra Market, E-1, E-2, Arera Colony, Reserve Bank, 7 No. Stop, BJP Office
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Adampur, Chhawni, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Same College, JK Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Matin Miyan Farmhouse
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwan Dairy-II
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Chandbad, Hinotiya, Vijay Nagar, Patel Ki Chai, Durga Nagar, Semra, Gas Rahat Hospital
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
Colonies: Nalwani Farmhouse, Transport Nagar, Anantpur Kokta
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work
The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.