 Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More, Check Full List
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More, Check Full List

Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More, Check Full List

The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More, Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut for several parts of the city on Saturday, October 25, 2025, due to departmental and construction work.

Power supply will remain disrupted in the following areas during the mentioned hours.

Areas and timings:

Colonies: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk
Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

FPJ Shorts
Western Railway To Run Superfast Special Train Between Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur For Diwali And Chhath Puja Passengers; Check Details
Western Railway To Run Superfast Special Train Between Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur For Diwali And Chhath Puja Passengers; Check Details
Central Railway To Run 18 Diwali Additional Special Trains Between CSMT-Nagpur And Pune-Nagpur; Bookings Open
Central Railway To Run 18 Diwali Additional Special Trains Between CSMT-Nagpur And Pune-Nagpur; Bookings Open
Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial Angle & Digital Trails
Singapore Police To Share Key Evidence In Zubeen Garg Case Within 10 Days; Probe On Into Financial Angle & Digital Trails
Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls
Samajwadi Party Releases List Of 20 Star Campaigners For Bihar Polls
Read Also
MP News: 5-Year-Old Dies During Blood Transfusion In Neemuch; Family Blames Doctor
article-image

Colonies: Hanuman Mandir Teela, Gangour Ki Bawadi, Old Naka Quazi Camp, Nanhi Bee Masjid
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Gayatri Mandir, SBI Bank, Union Bank, Govt. Press and nearby areas
Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Ravishankar Nagar, Ravishankar Market, Indra Market, E-1, E-2, Arera Colony, Reserve Bank, 7 No. Stop, BJP Office
Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Adampur, Chhawni, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Same College, JK Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Matin Miyan Farmhouse
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwan Dairy-II
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
MP News: Youth’s Death In Road Accident Sparks Protest On NH-3; Villagers Demand Service Road In...
article-image

Colonies: Chandbad, Hinotiya, Vijay Nagar, Patel Ki Chai, Durga Nagar, Semra, Gas Rahat Hospital
Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Nalwani Farmhouse, Transport Nagar, Anantpur Kokta
Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Reason: Departmental work

The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Amniotic Membrane Implanted In 10 Kids After Carbide Gun Tragedy

Bhopal News: Amniotic Membrane Implanted In 10 Kids After Carbide Gun Tragedy

Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More,...

Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More,...

MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO

MP News: Man Taken To Hospital On Handcart As Ambulance Fails To Arrive Even After 2 Hours -- VIDEO

MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...

MP News: Viral Video Shows Female Bouncers Thrashing Men With 'Belt' At Chhatarpur Funfair; Locals...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...

MP News: 'Our Suicide Note Is Ready,' Newly Married Couple Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum To Police After...