Bhopal Power Cut October 25: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, SBI Bank, Arera Colony & More, Check Full List |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The electricity department has announced a scheduled power cut for several parts of the city on Saturday, October 25, 2025, due to departmental and construction work.

Power supply will remain disrupted in the following areas during the mentioned hours.

Areas and timings:

Colonies: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk

Time: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Hanuman Mandir Teela, Gangour Ki Bawadi, Old Naka Quazi Camp, Nanhi Bee Masjid

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Gayatri Mandir, SBI Bank, Union Bank, Govt. Press and nearby areas

Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Ravishankar Nagar, Ravishankar Market, Indra Market, E-1, E-2, Arera Colony, Reserve Bank, 7 No. Stop, BJP Office

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Adampur, Chhawni, Chor Sagoni, Omega Farm, Gyan Ganga College, Same College, JK Resort, Navjyoti ITI, Matin Miyan Farmhouse

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Kokta Village, Transport Nagar, Lalwan Dairy-II

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Chandbad, Hinotiya, Vijay Nagar, Patel Ki Chai, Durga Nagar, Semra, Gas Rahat Hospital

Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Nalwani Farmhouse, Transport Nagar, Anantpur Kokta

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Reason: Departmental work

The electricity board has advised residents and businesses in these areas to make necessary arrangements during the outage hours and to avoid using electrical appliances until supply is fully restored.