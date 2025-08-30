 Rain Creates Havoc In MP's Khargone; Water Enters ICU, One Person Swept Away
Rain Creates Havoc In MP's Khargone; Water Enters ICU, One Person Swept Away

Culverts submerged, villagers risk lives crossing flooded rivers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains claimed one life in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district after strong currents swept away a local resident on Saturday.

Additionally, continuous rains have disrupted the daily lives as water has also entered at sensitive places like hospital ICUs, along with other facilities.

According to information, the deceased was identified as Hariram, a resident of Mangrul. He drowned after being swept away in strong water currents on Mangrul road culvert.

His body was recovered hours later. Locals alleged that the narrowing of the culvert during nearby colony expansion worsened the situation.

Patients receive treatment at ankle-deep water

Rainwater entered the district hospital which even flooded the ICU. Patients were forced to receive treatment amid ankle-deep water.

In Jawahar Nagar, wholesale grocery shops were submerged leading to losses over ₹1 lakh. Shopkeepers worked overnight to save goods.

The overflowing rivers and culverts have made commuting risky. The lower culvert on the Kunda river in Avarakchh village was fully submerged, yet villagers crossed on foot and bikes despite the strong current.

With more than 2 dozen villages depending on this route, locals are even assisting travelers by handholding them across the swollen river.

Residents alleged that the administration shows alertness only during the initial rains by installing boards and barricades. However, no proper monitoring is in place to stop people from risking lives on flooded culverts.

