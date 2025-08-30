Summer Deaflympics 2025 Japan: MP’s Shuttler Gauranshi Sharma To Represent Indian Team

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A hearing-impaired shuttler player Gauranshi Sharma from Madhya Pradesh will represent the Indian team in the 25th Summer Deaflympics to be held in Tokyo, Japan in November.

Gauranshi performed brilliantly in the national selection trials held recently at Gujarat Sports Authority Khokhara, Ahmedabad, due to which she has been selected for the Deaflympics. Gauranshi is the only player who has been selected for the Deaflympics in women's singles from the state.

Gauranshi has so far brought pride to India by winning a total of 6 medals including 2 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze in international contests. She has won a total of 13 medals for Madhya Pradesh including 2 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze in national competitions.

She also brought laurels to the country by winning team gold at the 24th Summer Deaflympics 2022 (Brazil). Apart from this, she won team gold at the 6th World Badminton Championship 2023 (Brazil) and team silver at the 10th Asia Pacific Deaf Games, 2024 (Malaysia).