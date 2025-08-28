After All-Party Meet With CM Mohan Yadav, Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Demands Action Against Over Delay In OBC Reservation For 6 Years--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state chief Jitu Patwari on Thursday called for swift action on the long-pending 27% OBC reservation issue in Madhya Pradesh, emphasising that those responsible for delaying it over the past six years should be held accountable.

Patwari was seen in a video standing alongside Chief Minister Mohan Yadav after an all-party meeting convened to discuss the OBC reservation matter.

आज सर्वदलीय बैठक में ओबीसी आरक्षण पर चर्चा हुई! यदि ओबीसी आरक्षण जल्दी लागू करने का कोई रास्ता निकलता है, तो यह एक सकारात्मक कदम होगा! जरूरत इस बात की है कि बीते 6 साल तक इसे रोकने वालों पर भी अब कार्रवाई होना चाहिए!



In the video, he said, “Today, in the all-party meeting, the OBC reservation was discussed. If a way is found to implement the OBC quota soon, it will be a positive step. At the same time, action should be taken against those who delayed it for the past six years.”

The all-party meeting was the first of its kind since the BJP took office in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress has been targeting the BJP over its alleged failure to implement the 27% OBC quota, claiming that the bill had been passed by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2019 but was not acted upon after the BJP came to power.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to securing the OBC reservation in the state.

Patwari’s comments reflect the opposition’s demand for accountability while welcoming any steps taken to implement the quota.

The meeting signals growing political pressure to resolve this important social justice issue for OBC communities in Madhya Pradesh.