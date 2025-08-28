 3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, GRP Launches Search
The missing girl has a mark on her forehead and was last seen wearing a yellow frock.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 07:24 PM IST
3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, GRP Launches Search | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old girl went missing under suspicious circumstances from Platform No. 1 of Gwalior Railway Station, as reported by Gwalior GRP on Thursday. 

The girl has been identified as Radha. She has a mark on her forehead and was wearing a yellow frock before she disappeared.

According to information, she had gone to the toilet but did not return. Her family tried to search her everywhere but failed to find her. They suspects that she has been kidnapped.

According to police, Radha’s mother, Rajni, resides near the Gwalior station with her family. The family earns a living by working in small hotels around the station. When the child did not return, the family searched for her on their own. 

After failing to find her, they reported the matter to the GRP (Government Railway Police), who have now registered a case and begun a search operation.

A major breakthrough came when CCTV footage from the station showed a couple allegedly taking the girl away. GRP has identified the couple as suspects and formed three police teams to trace and catch them.

Anybody who finds her can contact GRP Police.

Further investigation is ongoing.

