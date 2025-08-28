 Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh Records Statement In Court
Vyapam Scam; Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, during cross examination, recorded his statement in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ADJ) Atul Saxena

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
Digvijaya Singh | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, during cross examination, recorded his statement in the court of Additional Sessions Judge (ADJ) Atul Saxena on Thursday in the PMT examination irregularities –Vyapam scam.

He told the court that on October 6, 2014, ‘I had written a letter to the then ADG of STF Sudhir Shahi and complained about irregularities in medical colleges. I had complained on the basis of three points.

Firstly, such selected students whose residential addresses are the same. Secondly, in such cases where students who passed class 10 and 12 examinations from Uttar Pradesh Board, their domicile certificates are doubtful. Thirdly, in such cases where there was a difference between the photo pasted in the examination form and the photo pasted in the sheet allocation letter.’

He further said, ‘Apart from the three points, I had also written a complaint letter regarding investigation of the selected constable and patwari of the transport department and other government recruitments’.

He said, ‘along with the complaint, I had also sent the list of students of Madhya Pradesh who passed class 12 from Uttar Pradesh and appeared in the PMT examination scam. I had also sent a verified list of students found suspicious in the examination scam.'

Singh told the court that after his complaint, several criminal cases were registered against the accused related to the scam.

