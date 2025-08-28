 Love Betrayal Cases On Rise In MP's Bhopal, Five Rape FIRs Registered In A Single Day
Bhopal is witnessing a disturbing rise in cases where men exploit young women under the pretext of marriage, only to later back out from their promises

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:10 PM IST
Love Betrayal Cases On Rise In MP's Bhopal, Five Rape FIRs Registered In A Single Day

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is witnessing a disturbing rise in cases where men exploit young women under the pretext of marriage, only to later back out from their promises.

On Thursday alone, police registered five separate FIRs across different police station limits in the city, highlighting a worrying trend of betrayal in love turning into sexual exploitation.

In Misrod, a 30-year-old woman was befriended by a man, Vivek Jalvanshi, on social media about a year ago. Trusting his assurances of marriage, she entered into a relationship with him.

However, when she recently discovered that he was already married, she approached the police. Vivek, a resident of Narsinghgarh, would frequently visit Bhopal to meet her. An FIR has been lodged and a police team has been dispatched to arrest him.

article-image

In Govindpura, a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint against her neighbour, Rohit Dangi. According to police, Rohit lured her to his rented accommodation in January this year and sexually assaulted her. He continued exploiting her while promising marriage.

When the woman became pregnant, he forced her to take pills leading to an abortion. Later, he absconded after vacating his rented house. Police have launched a search for him. Investigations revealed that he hails from Raisen and worked in Bhopal in a private job.

Similarly, three other cases were registered on Thursday. In Ayodhya Nagar, a 28-year-old woman reported being raped in January this year and repeatedly exploited thereafter by one Umesh Vishwakarma who had promised marriage but later abandoned her.

In Kolar, another 28-year-old woman lodged a complaint against Bablu Tomar, who first sexually assaulted her in August 2020 and continued relations on false assurances of marriage.

In Chhola Mandir, a 31-year-old woman accused Shivam Mehra of raping her in February last year, again under the pretext of marriage.

