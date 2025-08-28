 Bhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check Full List Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on August 29, 2025, due to departmental work.

The supply will remain shut in the following areas:

(Kolar)

Colonies: danish hills view, sagar green hills, augustus builder, amarnath colony, sarvdharam

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 4 RPI (A) Workers In 2017 Attempt-To-Murder Case, Calls Incident 'Political Stunt'
Mumbai Sessions Court Acquits 4 RPI (A) Workers In 2017 Attempt-To-Murder Case, Calls Incident 'Political Stunt'
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is Lord Ganpati known As The God Of Knowledge & Wisdom?
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
Western Railway Begins Staircase Removal At Vasai Road Station From August 29
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital
'Broken Ribs, Collapsed Lung': Cycling Legend Chris Froome Suffers Serious Injuries Following Crash, Set To Undergo Surgery After Being Airlifted To Hospital

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

(North)

Colonies: Nishat pura, Shri Nagar, Sharda nagar, Nariyal kheda, Brij Vihar Colony & A1 Garden.

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: PGBT road, Gautam Nagar, Firdosh Nagar, Shital Nagar,PGBT collage road,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(South)

Colonies: Wireless colony, Polenet, Regional college, Paramount, Ansal bhawan, nadir colony, Bal bhawan, Hotel Ranjit lakeview, Shamla hills, Ahata Rustam khan, Akashwani colony, Wind & waves.

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Read Also
'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...
article-image

(West)

Colonies: Sagar Golden, Katara Gaon, Chetanya School, Amrin Homes,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, purani Basti, Housing Board, Gayatri vihar, Rishikesh Vihar, Dwarika Parsar.

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Mishrod Gaon, Himalay Residency, Coral Cotage,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Conclusion
The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours. Supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check...

Bhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check...

Buses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic...

Buses Taking Panna Road Will Be Diverted Via Mahoba Bypass & More, Check Chhatarpur Traffic...

3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, GRP Launches Search

3-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped From Gwalior Railway Station, GRP Launches Search

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's...

Caught On Cam: SAF Jawan Creates Ruckus At Sister-In-Laws', Assaults Her Family In Madhya Pradesh's...

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...

'Aaj BJP Congress Ke Saath Bethi Hai...' LoP Umang Singhar After All-Party Meeting At CM Mohan...