Bhopal Power Cut August 29: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nishat Pura, Gautam Nagar & More; Check Full List Below |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Electricity Department has announced a scheduled power cut in different parts of Bhopal on August 29, 2025, due to departmental work.

The supply will remain shut in the following areas:

(Kolar)

Colonies: danish hills view, sagar green hills, augustus builder, amarnath colony, sarvdharam

Time: 10:00 am to 15:00

Reason: Departmental work

(North)

Colonies: Nishat pura, Shri Nagar, Sharda nagar, Nariyal kheda, Brij Vihar Colony & A1 Garden.

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: PGBT road, Gautam Nagar, Firdosh Nagar, Shital Nagar,PGBT collage road,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(South)

Colonies: Wireless colony, Polenet, Regional college, Paramount, Ansal bhawan, nadir colony, Bal bhawan, Hotel Ranjit lakeview, Shamla hills, Ahata Rustam khan, Akashwani colony, Wind & waves.

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

(West)

Colonies: Sagar Golden, Katara Gaon, Chetanya School, Amrin Homes,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Arvind Vihar, Rameshwaram, purani Basti, Housing Board, Gayatri vihar, Rishikesh Vihar, Dwarika Parsar.

Time: 10:00 am to 13:00

Reason: Departmental work

Colonies: Mishrod Gaon, Himalay Residency, Coral Cotage,

Time: 10:00 am to 14:00

Reason: Departmental work

Conclusion

The department has urged residents of the affected areas to make the necessary arrangements in advance and cooperate during the power cut hours. Supply will be restored as soon as the work is completed.