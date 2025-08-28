Congress’ Jitu Patwari Asks BJP To Fix Farmers’ Fertiliser Shortage After MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha’s Video Goes Viral

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress state chief Jitu Patwari reacted strongly on X (formerly Twitter) following BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha’s protest outside the Bhind collector’s bungalow over the shortage of fertilizers.

In his post, Patwari urged BJP lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to take inspiration from Kushwaha’s protest, which highlighted the difficulties faced by farmers who are not receiving essential fertilizers.

Check out his X post below :

He criticised the state government, saying that instead of focusing on political disputes and opposition criticism, the authorities should use their energy to solve the real problems of farmers.

Patwari also called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Agriculture Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to ensure that fertilizers reach farmers on time.

He emphasised that farmers across Madhya Pradesh are struggling and need honest support from the government.

He further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning when the concerns of farmers, beginning with protests against the now-repealed farm laws, will be addressed and when farmers will get proper government assistance for their livelihoods.

Watch Narendra Singh Kushwaha's video below :

#WATCH | “Sabse Bada Chor Tu Hai,” BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha Loses Temper At Bhind Collector Sanjeev Srivastava’s Residence During Protest Over Fertilizer Shortage#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #indianews pic.twitter.com/hQXvDXdUaG — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 27, 2025

Patwari’s post reflects the opposition’s focus on highlighting the state government’s failure to provide basic facilities to farmers, using Kushwaha’s protest as a point of reference.