Even If Government Brings London Lawyer, We Will Win The Case: Jitu Patwari On 27% OBC Reservation Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Challenging the government’s legal team, Congress leaders on Tuesday claimed that their party will win the case for 27% OBC reservation at any cost even if the state government brings in an advocate from London to fight the matter.

Addressing a press conference, state Congress president Jitu Patwari and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Umang Singhar accused the BJP government of conspiring against OBC reservations in the Supreme Court.

Patwari alleged that the government has already spent Rs 100 crore on lawyers just to deprive reservations to the OBCs. The PCC chief said that if the Congress receives a written invitation to the all-party meeting on OBC reservation scheduled for August 28, it will attend it.

Singhar said that OBC reservation is in place in several states like Tamil Nadu (50%), Kerala (40%), Karnataka (32%), Andhra Pradesh (29%) and Telangana (proposed 42%). However, in Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government is denying the OBC community its rightful share, he added.