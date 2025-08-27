 Discrepancy In PDS Machines Reveal Shortage Of Ration Worth ₹2 Crore At Govt Shops In MP's Jabalpur
The issue came to light after an initial inquiry revealed discrepancies in the stocks recorded in the Public Distribution System (PDS) machines.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Shortage of ration worth Rs 2 crore was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. An initial inquiry revealed discrepancies in the ration stock in the Public Distribution System (PDS) machines here.

Residents complained they have been receiving less food grains than their entitled amount from ration shops.

During the investigation, officials checked 11 ration shops and found a significant difference between the quantity of ration shown in the PDS system and the actual stock available in the shops.

article-image

The district administration immediately ordered a detailed probe to find out how such large-scale misuse happened.

Authorities said the misuse appeared to have been done by manipulating the PDS system using login IDs and passwords of officials.

They are now searching for the responsible officers and employees involved in this case.

article-image

Residents have expressed worry over the shortage of ration, which has affected many families who rely on government-supplied food grains.

The administration has assured the public that strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty in this case.

The probe is ongoing, and officials are expected to release more details once the investigation is completed.

This case highlights the need for stricter monitoring of ration distribution to ensure that food grains reach the people who need them the most.

