 Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bhopal Buzzes As Devotees Welcome Bappa With Love, Dhols & Devotion; Check Pictures
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 02:35 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi has uplift the mood across India. The heart of India-- Madhya Pradesh and its capital Bhopal welcomed Bappa with great joy on Wednesday.

Devotees brought the idols home, with dhol beats and nagadas, singing bhajans, and chanting prayers to greet Lord Ganesha.

Check out the pictures:

Hundreds of colorful Ganesh idols are on display at decorated stalls, attracting large crowds of devotees.

Students of different religions from Makhanlal Chaturvedi University came together to receive Ganesh idol at Besankhedi near Platinum Plaza square for the university campus.

Families and friends have gathered, carrying idols of different sizes, from small 2-foot idols to towering 12 and 15-foot Bappas.

The air is filled with excitement, music, and devotion as everyone gets ready to welcome Bappa into their homes and hearts.

At Platinum Plaza in Bhopal, people started coming early in the morning to pick their idols.

Devotees carried the idols with devotion, beating dhols and nagadas, chanting prayers, and singing songs to welcome Bappa into their homes.

This year, the celebrations also showed unity in diversity. Students of all religions from Makhanlal Chaturvedi University came together to take home Ganesh idols from the shops at Platinum Plaza.

Everyone joined hands in devotion, showing that festivals bring people together, no matter their background.

article-image

The city is full of happiness, music, and colors. Streets near idol shops are crowded with families, children, and groups of friends, all enjoying the festive mood.

People are decorating their homes, preparing sweets, and getting ready for the main celebration.

Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhopal is not just a festival; it is a time when the city comes alive with joy, devotion, and togetherness.

The spirit of the festival is visible everywhere, as Bappa is welcomed with love and music.

