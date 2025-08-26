 Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple To Host 10-Day ‘Divya Mahotsav’ For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 – Check Full Schedule Below
Indore's Khajrana Ganesh Temple To Host 10-Day ‘Divya Mahotsav’ For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 – Check Full Schedule Below

Rituals, bhajans and cultural programs to enrich the celebrations

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
article-image
Khajrana Ganesh Temple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Khajrana Ganesh Temple will immerse in devotion with the grand celebration of 10-day Divya Mahotsav on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The festival will begin on 27 August 2025 and continue for ten days with daily rituals, bhajans and cultural programs. Devotees and renowned artists will actively participate in the event.

article-image

Collector and Committee Chairman Ashish Singh along with Municipal Commissioner Shivam Verma will inaugurate the festival with flag worship and Lodhi Prasadi distribution on 27 August at 10 am.

This year, cultural programs will be organised in the discourse hall, where preparations are already underway.

article-image

Daily programs and highlights

The festival will feature a wide range of performances:

28 August: Kids’ Mangalacharan at 2 pm, music by artist Kalpana Jhokarkar at 7 pm

29 August: Singing by school students at 2 pm; Kathak by National School of Kathak Masters at 7.30 pm

30 August: Felicitation of Annakshetr members at 5 pm; bhajans by Rishi Kumar Musical Group at 8 pm

31 August: Sunderkand by Ashwini Pathak at 5 pm; Kathak by Nadayog Gurukul at 8 pm

1 September: Geetayan by Patidar Yoga Center at 6 pm

2 September: Bhajans by Ratan Mohan Sharma at 7 pm

3 September: Bhajans by Maithili Thakur at 7 pm

4 September: Bhajans by singer Kaushalendra Sharma (Sharma Bandhu) at 7 pm.

article-image

Blend of devotion and culture

Organisers said the Mahotsav aims to create a divine atmosphere where faith, music and cultural heritage come together which will make Khajrana temple the spiritual center of Indore during Ganesh Chaturthi.

