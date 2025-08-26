 VIDEO: Jitu Patwari Fires Back At BJP Over Criticism On MP Women Liquor Comment; Questions Party Leaders’ Ties With Drug Mafia
Patwari added that he would continue to speak up against the shortcomings of the government and would not come under any pressure.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 07:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After facing backlash for his comments on women and liquor consumption in Madhya Pradesh, state Congress president Jitu Patwari has hit back at the BJP, saying he was only raising issues based on facts.

Patwari said, “Should I not raise my voice? I am saying this on the basis of a report by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, these are not just my claims.

Instead of targeting me, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav should explain why BJP leaders have been seen in pictures with drug mafia.”

He further questioned why leaders like Vishvas Sarang, Prahlad Patel, and the finance minister were photographed with people linked to drugs, and asked if it was not the responsibility of the government to control the problem.

article-image

“The BJP should be the one to apologise. Mohan Yadav should apologise for not giving the promised ₹3000 to women under the Ladli Behna scheme and giving only ₹1200. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan should apologise for cheating farmers. It is the BJP that needs to say sorry, not me,” he said.

