Madhya Pradesh: Sports Shooters Under Lens As Probe Indicate Ammunition Used In Poaching |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police investigation has indicated that large quantities of ammunition issued to sport shooters in Bhopal may have been used for poaching, including hunting of quails and fowl, instead of being used in competitions.

Police officials said probe revealed that despite not participating in competitions and winning medals, many individuals are registered as sports shooters.

Authorities began tightening scrutiny after irregularities surfaced in the issuance and use of arms and ammunition under the sports quota. Despite Bhopal not having a single open firing range, about 80 shooters in the district have been allotted an annual quota of 30.95 lakh cartridges.

It is feared that a significant share of these cartridges entered the black market or ended up with criminals. Records of more than three lakh rounds remain unaccounted for.

Till Tuesday, over 50 shooters were summoned to SDM office in Bairagarh, where Additional DCP (intelligence) Deepak Nayak and other officials questioned them. Shooters were asked to produce 5-year to 10-year record of where they purchased weapons and cartridges, and when and where they fired them. All have been directed to submit written explanations by August 28.

Officials are also probing cases where shooters declared foreign-made guns and cartridges but failed to disclose details to customs. Meanwhile, the district administration has recommended cancellation of Shah Armory’s dealer licence over irregularities.

Police commissioner Harinaraynachari Mishra said the probe might lead to stricter licensing rules, ensuring only genuine sport shooters have access to arms and ammunition.

Illegal firing range surfaces, FIR registered

An illegal firing range has surfaced after a probe by the district administration. Syed Shariq Bukhari was found operating the range since January 2019 at his goat farm located on Neelbad–Rasuliya Pathar Road in Parwalia area.

Following a complaint, an administrative probe confirmed the unauthorized activity. On the collector’s directions, Parwalia police registered a case against Bukhari and his associates under Section 336 IPC, Section 125 BNS, and Section 30 of the Arms Act.