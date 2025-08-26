Deliberations On To Finalise MP's Fresh Fire Safety Bill Draft; Bill Suggests One Fire And Emergency Service For The Entire State | FP Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is deliberating on a fresh draft of the Fire Safety Bill and considering the suggestions which could be incorporated into it. Many meetings have taken place to finalise the draft and the discussions are still continuing.

This bill is being prepared on the lines of the Central government’s Fire Safety Act and is supposed to be tabled in the Winter Session of the state Assembly.

Urban administration department minister Kailash Vijayvargiya is keeping a close eye on the preparation of the draft bill. Senior officers of the urban administration and development directorate gave a brief presentation of the draft bill at the Mantralaya on Monday.

The bill suggests one fire and emergency service for the entire state. It has the provision for response to calls, setting up of fire stations, provision to levy fire tax, penalties for violation of duty, auxiliary fire and emergency services, arrest of persons hampering the fire control exercise, appointment of fire officers and having a directorate of fire services etc.

Giving fake information of a fire incident would attract punishment and even imprisonment. Commissioner and director would be appointed under the proposed bill.

Till now, the state does not have a separate Fire Safety Act. The fire incidents are mainly controlled by the civic bodies and action is taken as per their rules.

In 2022, the state government proposed to have a fire safety bill. This announcement was made after the death of eight people in a Jabalpur hospital fire incident.

Since then, the bill remained in limbo. To prepare the bill, the state sent officers to other states to see what good provisions could be incorporated into its own fire safety bill. Even in the last assembly session, there was full possibility that the proposed fire safety bill would be tabled but it was not.

Now CM Mohan Yadav has said categorically that the fire safety bill would be tabled in the upcoming winter session of the state assembly. Hence, the urban department is working tirelessly to finalise the draft as soon as possible.