 Madhya Pradesh: Probe Into ₹70 Lakh Scam In MLB College Computer Purchase; Scandal Reaches PMO
Madhya Pradesh: Probe Into ₹70 Lakh Scam In MLB College Computer Purchase; Scandal Reaches PMO

Documents obtained through an RTI application by a complainant reveal a staggering price discrepancy

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 12:03 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh: Retired Punjab Bank clerk duped of ₹8.79 Lakh In Gwalior | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A major financial scam, amounting to Rs 70 lakh, has been uncovered in the purchase of computers under the World Bank-funded project at MLB College in Gwalior.

The scandal, which has now reached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), has prompted the state Higher Education Department to order a formal investigation.

The allegations stem from the college's purchase of 75 computers approximately a year ago to establish two new computer labs. Documents obtained through an RTI application by a complainant reveal a staggering price discrepancy.

According to the complaint, the college paid Rs 93,324 for each computer system, a figure that is more than 2.5 times its alleged market price of just Rs. 35,000. This inflated pricing led to a total loss of public funds estimated at nearly Rs 70 lakh.

Adding to the suspicion, the computers have remained largely unused since their purchase. Despite the procurement being completed a year ago, the labs were not made operational for students until recently, following the complaint.

Taking cognisance of the serious nature of the allegations, the Higher Education Department has constituted an investigative committee headed by two college principals. Officials have assured strict action.

