Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated a cutting-edge animal and fisheries hospital (Veterinary clinic) in Datia, a facility designed to provide advanced medical treatment for a range of animals, including big cats and elephants.

The hospital, built for 350 crores in Nauner village, is a constituent unit of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi.

During the inauguration, Minister Chauhan met with local villagers, addressing their concerns and discussing broader agricultural initiatives. He highlighted a forthcoming ‘Rabi Conference’ in Pusa on August 14th and 15th, which will focus on climate change challenges, such as rising temperatures and irregular rainfall.

Scientists are developing new crop varieties, particularly wheat and barley, that can withstand these environmental pressures and are resistant to future diseases.

The new hospital will serve as a hub for veterinary and fisheries education, currently offering Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Veterinary Science and Fisheries Science.

The university plans to introduce a two-year diploma programme in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with PhD courses also set to begin this year. According to vice chancellor Ashok Kumar Singh, the facility is designed as a model hospital for the Bundelkhand region.