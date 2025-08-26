 Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia

Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia

The hospital, built for 350 crores in Nauner village, is a constituent unit of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan inaugurated a cutting-edge animal and fisheries hospital (Veterinary clinic) in Datia, a facility designed to provide advanced medical treatment for a range of animals, including big cats and elephants.

The hospital, built for 350 crores in Nauner village, is a constituent unit of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi.

During the inauguration, Minister Chauhan met with local villagers, addressing their concerns and discussing broader agricultural initiatives. He highlighted a forthcoming ‘Rabi Conference’ in Pusa on August 14th and 15th, which will focus on climate change challenges, such as rising temperatures and irregular rainfall.

Read Also
₹13 Lakh Booty Recovered In MP's Mandsaur, Three Accused Still At Large; 4 Inter-State Gang...
article-image

Scientists are developing new crop varieties, particularly wheat and barley, that can withstand these environmental pressures and are resistant to future diseases.

FPJ Shorts
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents
Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents
UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO
UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO

The new hospital will serve as a hub for veterinary and fisheries education, currently offering Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Veterinary Science and Fisheries Science.

The university plans to introduce a two-year diploma programme in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with PhD courses also set to begin this year. According to vice chancellor Ashok Kumar Singh, the facility is designed as a model hospital for the Bundelkhand region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia

Madhya Pradesh: Animals To Receive Advanced Care In New ₹350 Crore Hospital In Datia

Deliberations On To Finalise MP's Fresh Fire Safety Bill Draft; Bill Suggests One Fire And Emergency...

Deliberations On To Finalise MP's Fresh Fire Safety Bill Draft; Bill Suggests One Fire And Emergency...

MP High Court Seeks PPF Reply On Enrollment In NPS, Employer’s Contribution

MP High Court Seeks PPF Reply On Enrollment In NPS, Employer’s Contribution

Simhastha Land Pooling Issue Reaches Amit Shah; CM Yadav, CS Hold Meeting With Home Minister In...

Simhastha Land Pooling Issue Reaches Amit Shah; CM Yadav, CS Hold Meeting With Home Minister In...

Madhya Pradesh: Sports Shooters Under Lens As Probe Indicate Ammunition Used In Poaching

Madhya Pradesh: Sports Shooters Under Lens As Probe Indicate Ammunition Used In Poaching