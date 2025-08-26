 ₹13 Lakh Booty Recovered In MP's Mandsaur, Three Accused Still At Large; 4 Inter-State Gang Members Nabbed
Police recovered 100 grams of gold and 3 kg of silver, along with a four-wheeler vehicle and a motorcycle

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:39 PM IST
article-image
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur police arrested four members of notorious inter-state Bawaria gang and recovered looted gold and silver worth Rs 13 lakh, said SP Abhishek Anand while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Police recovered 100 grams of gold and 3 kg of silver, along with a four-wheeler vehicle and a motorcycle used in the crime.

The robbery occurred on August 15, when bullion trader Amit Manoharlal Soni of Daloda was attacked and robbed while he was returning home. He was severely injured during the incident.

Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and formed 10 special teams under senior officers, including ASP Tersingh Baghel and SDOP Kirti Baghel.

article-image

After a thorough investigation that included scrutinising over 200 CCTV footages, police zeroed in on a gang from Nagaur, Rajasthan. Police arrested four accused: Sawarram, Suraram, Viramram and Rameshwarlal, all with serious criminal records registered across various police stations.

The police also seized a four-wheeler (RJ 34 UA 0742) and a motorcycle (RJ 06 BN 6376) used in the robbery. During interrogation, the gang confessed that they had done a recce of the trader and stolen a motorcycle to commit the crime.

According to police, three accused, Mukesh, Ashok, and Kalaram, who played key roles in the planning and escape, are still at large. The police are continuing the search with the help of Rajasthan police.

SP Abhishek Anand praised the coordinated effort of all involved teams and assured that the remaining accused would be caught as soon as possible.

