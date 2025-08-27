Mhow-Rewa Special Train To Run Every Saturday | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of demand and convenience of passengers and to accommodate extra crowd in trains during festive season, the railways has decided to run a special train between Mhow-Rewa-Mhow once a week.

The train will run 5-5 trips in both directions every Saturday and Sunday. According to official information, train number 01704 Rewa-Mhow Special will run from Rewa every Saturday from September 27 to October 25. The train will depart from Rewa at 22.20 hours on Saturday and reach Mhow on Sunday at 15.05 hours.

The train will reach Sehore of Ratlam division at 10.05 am, Shujalpur at 11.05 am, Maksi at 11.50 am, Dewas at 13.21 pm and the city at 14.15 pm on Sunday.

Similarly, train number 01703 Mhow-Rewa Special will depart from Mhow every Sunday from September 28 to October 26. The train will depart from Mhow on Sunday at 21.20 hours and reach Rewa on Monday at 13.30 hours.

The train will reach city at 21.45 hours, Dewas at 22.30 hours, Maksi at 23.30 hours on Sunday and Shujalpur at 00.25 hours and Sehore at 01.12 hours on Monday. The train will halt at Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Rani Kamalapati, Bhopal, Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Dewas and Indore railway stations in both directions.

The train will run with Second AC, Third AC, Third AC Economy, Sleeper and General Class coaches. Booking of tickets for train number 01703 Mhow-Rewa Special will start from August 28 at all passenger reservation centres and IRCTC website.

Extend operation of Lucknow Ujjain special train up to city

Railway experts and local residents have demanded that operation of Lucknow-Ujjain-Lucknow special train should be extended up to the city. This will help in reducing the excessive load of Indore-Patna train.

Railways has proposed a new special train between Lucknow and from 21st September to 29th November.. Its schedule has also been released. However, regarding the running of this train between Lucknow and Ujjain, the railway expert said, the big question is why this train is not being run from the city. MP Shankar Lalwani has said that soon this will be discussed with the Railway Minister.

Nagesh Namjoshi, former member of the Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, says that the train from Lucknow to Ujjain is coming at 7.30 pm. After this it will leave at 10.30 pm. In such a situation, there will be a time of three hours. Railways can bring this train to Laxmibai Nagar via Fatehabad. He highlighted that there is waiting list for trains on Patna route throughout the year. There is also a demand for running special trains during the festive season.