 21 Cops Honoured For Arresting Woman With ₹1 Crore Brown Sugar; A Total Of 52 Policemen Were Honoured For Exemplary Work
52 police officers and personnel on Tuesday with commendation certificates and cash rewards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 01:10 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh on Tuesday honoured 52 police officers and personnel on Tuesday with commendation certificates and cash rewards for their excellent and commendable work in different areas.

He congratulated and encouraged them to continue delivering such remarkable service in the future as well.

ACP (Crime) Devendra Singh Dhurve, inspector Jitendra Chauhan and their 19-member team from the crime branch were specially honoured for arresting a notorious female drug trafficker and seizing 516 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore and Rs 48.5 lakh in cash.

Sub-inspector Dharmendra Rajput, constables Bhupendra and Soneram (Azad Nagar Police Station), ASI Shailendra Singh, lady constable KusumTandon, and constable Rahul Yadav (Malharganj Police Station) were honoured for tracing a kidnapping victim and arresting the accused in notable cases of Azad Nagar and Malharganj police stations.

article-image

SI Anil Gautam (Khajrana), ASI Chandar Singh (MIG Police Station), head constable DevendraYadav (Pardeshipura), constableLaxmanJamod (Vijay Nagar), and constable Benu Dhangar (Lasudiya) were recognised for remarkable work in law and order duties in Zone 2.

SI Anju Bakshi (Hira Nagar Police Station) was honoured for her outstanding role in tracing a kidnapping victim in a POCSO case and arresting the accused.

Head constable Nanuram Chawda (Banganga Police Station) was honoured for tracing 10 missing minors and contributing to public awareness campaigns. Head constable Kalicharan (Sanyogitaganj Police Station) was recognised for successfully arresting 8 accused in a robbery case.

Head constable Swadeep Singh, constables Narendra Maurya, Sunil Kumar, Kailash Bhanwar, and Prakash Raghuvanshi (Chandan Nagar Police Station), constableAnurag Singh (Dwarkapuri Police Station), and head constable AbhishekPanwar (DRP Lines) were honoured for solving a blind murder case in Chandan Nagar and arresting 3 accused.

ASI Ramesh Chandravanshi and MulchandKataria (Traffic Police) were honoured for playing a crucial role in catching two chain snatchers during traffic management duty at Bicholi Bridge, recovering the chain and handing them over to Kanadiya Police Station. Apart from these, several other police personnel and collaborators were also recognised for their commendable contributions.

