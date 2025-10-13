 Lokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreLokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife

Lokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife

A 70-member team carried out simultaneous searches at seven premises

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Lokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police on Monday filed a detailed chargesheet against former assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare and his wife Meenakshi Khare in a disproportionate assets case. The document runs to 2,000 pages.

In 2019, Lokayukta had launched raids and registered a case after finding assets worth crores of rupees disproportionate to Khare’s known sources of income.

A 70-member team carried out simultaneous searches at seven premises in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chhatarpur. Property worth more than Rs 100 crore was seized at the time.

Alok Khare, recruited through the State Public Service Commission in 1998, had reportedly amassed hundreds of crores over two decades.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime News: Worli Man Acquitted In 2019 POCSO Case After Court Finds Inconsistencies
Mumbai Crime News: Worli Man Acquitted In 2019 POCSO Case After Court Finds Inconsistencies
Jogeshwari Death Case: Ensuring Safety Compliance Is Builder's Responsibility, Says BMC
Jogeshwari Death Case: Ensuring Safety Compliance Is Builder's Responsibility, Says BMC
Mumbai’s Rising Skyline, Falling Safety: Repeated Tragedies Expose Grim Reality At Construction Sites
Mumbai’s Rising Skyline, Falling Safety: Repeated Tragedies Expose Grim Reality At Construction Sites
Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing As Four Bandra Police Officers Face Action In Drug Planting Case
Mumbai News: SHRC Adjourns Hearing As Four Bandra Police Officers Face Action In Drug Planting Case
Read Also
Bhopal News: Row After Right-Wingers Urge Hindus To Shop For Diwali Within Their Community
article-image

Rs 100 crore officer

The chargesheet lists over 100 acres of land in Chhatarpur and Bhopal, eight plots in Bhopal including two bungalows in posh Golden City colony, around three kilogrammes of gold and over 10 kilogrammes of silver jewellery, multiple houses, office properties, farmhouses and luxury vehicles. Rs 46 lakh was also found in Meenakshi Khare’s bank account.

In Raisen, Khare owned two farmhouses in Dabra Imalia and Chopra villages valued at over Rs 5 crore, where foreign-breed fruits were reportedly cultivated. To evade taxes, he claimed large shipments to major cities, but verification revealed the trucks were actually auto rickshaws.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife

Lokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife

Indore News: 2,754 Kg Sweets Seized, Samples Sent For Testing

Indore News: 2,754 Kg Sweets Seized, Samples Sent For Testing

Indore News: High Court Orders Inspection Of All Private Hospitals Over Adherence To Regulations

Indore News: High Court Orders Inspection Of All Private Hospitals Over Adherence To Regulations

Indore News: Bengaluru Man Arrested For ₹5.7 Crore Share Trading Scam

Indore News: Bengaluru Man Arrested For ₹5.7 Crore Share Trading Scam

Indore News: Panel Orders Transferring Elephant Moti To Vantara, City Officials Object

Indore News: Panel Orders Transferring Elephant Moti To Vantara, City Officials Object