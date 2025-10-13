Lokayukta Police Files 2,000-Page Chargesheet Against Former Excise Officer Alok Khare, Wife |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Police Establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police on Monday filed a detailed chargesheet against former assistant excise commissioner Alok Khare and his wife Meenakshi Khare in a disproportionate assets case. The document runs to 2,000 pages.

In 2019, Lokayukta had launched raids and registered a case after finding assets worth crores of rupees disproportionate to Khare’s known sources of income.

A 70-member team carried out simultaneous searches at seven premises in Bhopal, Indore, Raisen and Chhatarpur. Property worth more than Rs 100 crore was seized at the time.

Alok Khare, recruited through the State Public Service Commission in 1998, had reportedly amassed hundreds of crores over two decades.

Rs 100 crore officer

The chargesheet lists over 100 acres of land in Chhatarpur and Bhopal, eight plots in Bhopal including two bungalows in posh Golden City colony, around three kilogrammes of gold and over 10 kilogrammes of silver jewellery, multiple houses, office properties, farmhouses and luxury vehicles. Rs 46 lakh was also found in Meenakshi Khare’s bank account.

In Raisen, Khare owned two farmhouses in Dabra Imalia and Chopra villages valued at over Rs 5 crore, where foreign-breed fruits were reportedly cultivated. To evade taxes, he claimed large shipments to major cities, but verification revealed the trucks were actually auto rickshaws.