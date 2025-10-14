Indore News: High Court Orders Inspection Of All Private Hospitals Over Adherence To Regulations |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has ordered a comprehensive inspection of all private hospitals in the city, focusing on fire safety compliance and other regulatory clearances. The directive includes a mandatory check for fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) and adherence to healthcare regulations.

A division bench comprising justices Vivek Rusia and Vinod Kumar Dwivedi passed the order on Monday while hearing a petition related to illegal hospital operations in the city. Notices have been issued to the Indore Municipal Corporation and the health department, instructing them to take immediate action.

The order comes in response to a petition filed by activist Charchit Shastri, who alleged that Aviral Hospital, located on Hawa Bangla Road, obtained its registration using forged documents. According to the petition, the hospital is operating in an unauthorized building, posing serious risks to public safety.

Taking the allegations seriously, the court decided to treat the matter as a public interest litigation (PIL). In a significant move, the court also ordered that the illegally operating hospital be immediately sealed and that all admitted patients be safely shifted to the nearest government or private hospital.

Instructions Issued to health officials

The court further directed the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) to take appropriate action based on the investigation findings. The authorities have been asked to conduct thorough inspections in all hospitals in Indore to ensure proper registration, valid fire safety certificates and compliance with all necessary health and building codes.