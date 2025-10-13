 Indore News: Panel Orders Transferring Elephant Moti To Vantara, City Officials Object
Zoo incharge and municipal commissioner raise concerns over elephant’s health and safety; seek to keep him in Indore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 11:25 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City’s famous elephant Moti, aged around 65, is once again in the news after a high-power Committee issued an order to transfer him to the Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Jamnagar on Monday.

However, both the Kamla Nehru Prani Sanghralaya authorities and the Indore Municipal Corporation have strongly objected to the move, citing Moti’s fragile health and mental condition.

A letter from the committee directed the zoo and the Indore Municipal Corporation to initiate the transfer, but officials believe that shifting the aging elephant could endanger his well-being.

Indore Municipal Commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav stated that keeping Moti in Indore’s familiar environment would be in his best interest.  “Considering the mental condition, it’s better for Moti to stay in the Indore Zoo. We are also planning to bring a female elephant from Ujjain to give him companionship,” said Yadav.

Zoo In-charge Dr Uttam Yadav showed similar concerns, confirming that Moti’s mental and physical health are not fit for long-distance travel. “Moti has been given an environment where he feels safe and comfortable. Transporting him to Vantara could be risky. Every decision we take will prioritise his safety and well-being,” Dr. Yadav emphasised.

Officials from the Zoo added that Moti, known for his aggressive and unpredictable behaviour, is constantly monitored by a dedicated zoo team for everyone’s safety. “Relocation could worsen his condition rather than help it. Moti’s home is right here in Indore,” added zoo officials.

2023 controversy

On July 4, 2023, NGOs, Indore Animal Liberation and Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation had released a video claiming that Moti was caged in the zoo and was getting aggressive. They demanded that it be released in the wild.  

After the video went viral on social media an international level NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) came in support of Moti. But on July 16, 2023, the zoo management released a letter rejecting the claims  of ill-treatment of  the elephant including keeping him alone for 31 years as being false and said that the vidoes were doctored.

