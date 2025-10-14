 Indore News: 2,754 Kg Sweets Seized, Samples Sent For Testing
Indore News: 2,754 Kg Sweets Seized, Samples Sent For Testing

Inspection at Ahuja Milk Product finds labelling discrepancies; Rajwadi sweets valued at Rs 6.9 lakh

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 01:37 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Diwali, the Food Safety Department conducted a major inspection drive to ensure that only safe and quality food products are sold and seized 2754 kilograms of Rajwadi sweets, valued at Rs 6.90 lakh.

The seizure took place at Ahuja Milk Product, located in Prem Nagar as the inspection team found labelling discrepancies and no valid proprietary food licence. Samples of three variants of Krishna Barfi Rajwadi sweets and one of Krishna Halwa were collected for laboratory testing.

In another action based on a CM Helpline complaint, officials inspected Shiv Traders in Siyaganj, where two ghee samples were taken for examination. All collected samples have been sent to the state food testing laboratory, Bhopal for detailed analysis. Authorities stated that further legal action will be taken in accordance with the test reports.

The Food Safety Department reiterated its commitment to maintaining food quality and protecting consumer health during the festive season, emphasising that strict checks will continue across the state in the coming days.

The action was taken under the directives of the commissioner of Food Safety and the controller, food and drug administration, Madhya Pradesh and under the guidance of the district collector.

