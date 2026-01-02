 Indore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall

Indore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall

A 16-year-old Class 8 student drowned at Juna Pani waterfall on Wednesday while celebrating New Year’s Eve with family members. The deceased, Parv Nihore, had gone to the spot with his father, brother and others. Police said he slipped into a deeper section of the waterfall while bathing. His body was recovered later in the evening after a search operation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall |

Indore Madhya Pradesh: A 16-year-old boy from Indore drowned at the Juna Pani Waterfall on Wednesday while celebrating New Year’s Eve with his father and brother.

According to Simrol police, the deceased was identified as Parv Nihore (16), son of Padam Nihore, a resident of Pancham Ki Phail. Parv was a student of Class 8. On Wednesday, Padam Nihore had taken his elder son Bhanu (a Class 12 student), his younger son Parv, a nephew, and two friends to Juna Pani to celebrate the New Year Eve.

Read Also
MP News: Municipality Urges Immediate Water Resolution In Mandsaur; Meeting Called After...
article-image

While bathing in the waterfall, Parv accidentally drowned. Search teams recovered his body later that evening. Recounting the incident, Bhanu said that six of them initially entered the water to bathe. During this time, they took several photographs, tragically the last images captured of Parv alive. After bathing, the group stepped out to eat a meal in a nearby field.

Later, four members of the group returned to the water. Bhanu said that while the water was shallow in the area where they had previously taken photos, it became significantly deeper just a few feet away. As soon as the four stepped into the deeper section, they began to struggle.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
Sportvot x FPJ: Sakal Premier League Thrills Continue As PD XI Edge JMK Warriors, MGM Marchers Seal Dominant Win
Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
Industry Leaders Optimistic About India’s Economic Strengthening In 2026 As Free Trade Pacts Boost Exports
Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC
Justice Revati Mohite Dere Appointed Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice After Distinguished Tenure At Bombay HC
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Offers Prayers At Siddhivinayak Temple, Meets Trust Officials

"I pushed Parv toward safety once, but then I started drowning myself," Bhanu said. "I managed to grab onto a stone on a nearby rock, and a friend standing on the bank pulled me out. I thought Parv had made it out as well." It was only after Bhanu was safe that the group realised Parv was missing, prompting an immediate search.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall

Indore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall

MP News: Journalists In Neemuch Seek Law Against Rising Attacks

MP News: Journalists In Neemuch Seek Law Against Rising Attacks

Indore News: Job & Self-Employment Fair On January 5

Indore News: Job & Self-Employment Fair On January 5

MP News: Municipality Urges Immediate Water Resolution In Mandsaur; Meeting Called After...

MP News: Municipality Urges Immediate Water Resolution In Mandsaur; Meeting Called After...

MP News: Garoth Municipal Council, Along With Women Representatives, Launches Cloth Bags Against...

MP News: Garoth Municipal Council, Along With Women Representatives, Launches Cloth Bags Against...