Indore News: Class 8 Student Drowns In Juna Pani Waterfall |

Indore Madhya Pradesh: A 16-year-old boy from Indore drowned at the Juna Pani Waterfall on Wednesday while celebrating New Year’s Eve with his father and brother.

According to Simrol police, the deceased was identified as Parv Nihore (16), son of Padam Nihore, a resident of Pancham Ki Phail. Parv was a student of Class 8. On Wednesday, Padam Nihore had taken his elder son Bhanu (a Class 12 student), his younger son Parv, a nephew, and two friends to Juna Pani to celebrate the New Year Eve.

While bathing in the waterfall, Parv accidentally drowned. Search teams recovered his body later that evening. Recounting the incident, Bhanu said that six of them initially entered the water to bathe. During this time, they took several photographs, tragically the last images captured of Parv alive. After bathing, the group stepped out to eat a meal in a nearby field.

Later, four members of the group returned to the water. Bhanu said that while the water was shallow in the area where they had previously taken photos, it became significantly deeper just a few feet away. As soon as the four stepped into the deeper section, they began to struggle.

"I pushed Parv toward safety once, but then I started drowning myself," Bhanu said. "I managed to grab onto a stone on a nearby rock, and a friend standing on the bank pulled me out. I thought Parv had made it out as well." It was only after Bhanu was safe that the group realised Parv was missing, prompting an immediate search.