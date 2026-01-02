 Indore News: Learn How To Check Adulteration With Mobile Food Testing Lab
The Food and Drug Administration has launched an awareness drive in Indore through a mobile food testing lab to educate consumers and vendors on identifying food adulteration. The campaign began at 56 Dukan, where 30 samples were tested on the spot, and will continue at various locations across the city from January 3 to 9 under the Food Safety Act.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 01:23 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a new awareness campaign where a mobile food testing lab will educate consumers and stall owners about simple methods to check adulteration in food items.

The campaign kicked off on Thursday as the mobile testing lab reached Indore’s famous 56 Dukan and informed consumers and food stall owners about simple, home-based methods to check adulteration. The audience were trained in methods to identify suspicious ingredients and understand basic testing steps. During the programme, the mobile lab tested 30 food samples on the spot. 

The mobile food testing lab will continue to visit different areas to spread awareness under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. Samples will be collected from various food outlets and tested immediately at the mobile lab. 

 The awareness programme will be conducted in different parts of the city. On Friday, the mobile lab will reach the Hub Chaupati in the Vijay Nagar area. On January 4, the programme will be held near Bengali Square, near Zodiac Mall on January 6, in Hatod main market on January 7, in Khudel main market on January 8 and near Betma Bus Stand on January 9. The programme will be held from 1-4 pm at all locations.

