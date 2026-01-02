 Indore News: Volunteers Turn New Year Celebrations Into Emotional Moments For Elders
Indore News: Volunteers Turn New Year Celebrations Into Emotional Moments For Elders

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Volunteers Turn New Year Celebrations Into Emotional Moments For Elders | AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the calendar turned to 2026, celebration found a quieter, more profound meaning inside old age homes, where time moves slowly but emotions run deep.

Away from fireworks and parties, the New Year arrived wrapped in warm smiles, gentle conversations, and unspoken gratitude. For many elderly residents, this was not just a change of date, but a reminder that they were seen, remembered, and valued.

At Rajshanti Ashiyana on Airport Road, the morning began with music sung by residents themselves, welcoming the year with trembling yet hopeful voices. Volunteers from social and religious groups joined 45 residents for a shared lunch, transforming an ordinary day into one of connection and dignity.

- Vimala Kamalchand

“I am very blessed to receive so much love today. The volunteers made me feel valued and included. Serving and celebrating together gives my life meaning and peace.” 

Indore News: Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends At His Own Birthday Party On New Year's Eve
– Vimala Kamalchand Jain, 76

“I am grateful every year when people come for us. My only message for the New Year is simple — stress less, worry less, and live with kindness.”

 – Urmila Raghuwanshi, 60

“I cannot walk much now, but they came to my bed, wished me warmly, and served me lunch with affection. That touched my heart deeply.” 

– Shrikumari Jain, 86

A bedridden resident, overwhelmed by emotion, quietly hugged the volunteers. Her gratitude reflected the silent pain many elders carry.

“They do not lack food. What they truly need is time, presence, and human warmth. Society must remember this responsibility.”

 – Rekha Surana, Manager

Similar emotions echoed at Manvata ki pehchaan in Vijay Nagar, where a family celebrated their daughter’s birthday and New Year with nine elders, sharing food and laughter.

These moments proved that sometimes, the greatest New Year gift is simply showing up.

