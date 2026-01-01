 Indore News: Youth Stabbed To Death By Friends At His Own Birthday Party On New Year's Eve
A birthday-cum-New Year’s Eve party in Indore turned fatal after a drunken argument led to the stabbing death of 22-year-old Pushpendra. Police said his friend Neeraj Yadav attacked him during a dispute at the gathering. Pushpendra died at a private hospital. The accused has been arrested, and others present are in custody as investigations continue.

Updated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of drunk friends allegedly stabbed their pal to death at his birthday-cum-New Year's eve party in Indore on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Pushpendra, a resident of Hukumchand Colony. He invited his friends for his birthday party on December 31st. They were all drinking when Pushpendra started hurling abuses at his friends, which triggered them.

Malharganj Police have registered a case and are investigating the entire incident.

According to information, around 2 AM, police received information that a dispute had occurred between some young men at a residential area. Senior police officers arrived at the scene upon receiving the information.

According to police officials, December 31st was Pushpendra's birthday. His friend and murder accused Gabbu, alias Neeraj Yadav organised a party at his place. Approximately 8 to 10 people were present. There was alcohol and cigarettes.

Around 12:30 AM, during a playful exchange, Pushpendra used abusive language towards Neeraj Yadav. This made Neeraj furious and the heated argument soon turned violent. Neeraj picked up a knife and stabbed Pushpendra in the chest.

Seeing Pushpendra bleed heavily, other people in the party rushed him to a private hospital, where he died some time later. Police searched for the accused throughout the night and apprehended Neeraj Yadav in the early morning. The accused has confessed to the murder.

Pushpendra's friends have been taken into police custody. Further investigation is underway.

