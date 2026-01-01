 MP News: Journalists In Neemuch Seek Law Against Rising Attacks
Journalists across Neemuch protested rising attacks and harassment, submitting a memorandum to the District Collector demanding implementation of a Journalist Protection Law. The protest followed incidents in Sehore and elsewhere, where reporters were allegedly assaulted, abused, and had footage deleted.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 01, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Journalists from across the district united on Thursday to protest growing attacks, humiliation and curbs on press freedom.

They submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, demanding immediate implementation of a Journalist Protection Law. The protest followed recent incidents in Sehore and other areas, where journalists were allegedly abused and assaulted while performing their professional duties.

A delegation of journalists stated that senior reporters are being subjected to derogatory language on public platforms for raising questions of public interest. Referring to the Ashta incident in Sehore, they alleged that police personnel assaulted journalists, snatched cameras and even deleted footage to destroy evidence, which raises the question of safety.

Citing Article 19(1)(A) of the Constitution, the memorandum noted that intimidation of journalists amounts to a direct violation of freedom of expression. Despite Supreme Court guidelines, the administration failed to ensure journalists’ safety. The journalists demanded strict action against guilty public representatives and police personnel under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, immediate registration of FIRs, and an independent probe into the incidents.

They also urged the government to implement assurances made earlier in favour of journalists and enforce the long-pending Journalist Protection Law. Warning of a statewide agitation, journalists said failure to act would compel them to launch a collective movement. Several senior and young journalists were present during the submission of the memorandum.

