 MP News: 'Old' Order For Meat Ban Sparks Confusion, Panic Among Local Traders In Neemuch
According to reports, on Thursday, a joint team of police and the municipal council abruptly arrived in the area and enforced a ban on meat sales, forcing several shops to shut down and even locking them. The sudden action led to confusion and unrest among the traders. Later, it emerged that the action was based on an outdated calendar and last year’s order.

Friday, January 02, 2026
MP News: 'Old' Order For Meat Ban Sparks Confusion, Panic Among Local Traders In Neemuch | Representative Image

Neemuch (MadhyaPradesh): An old order calling for a ban on meat sale on the first day of the New Year sparked panic among meat traders in Ambedkar Colony in Neemuch on Thursday. However, the confusion was later resolved after the team of municipal council and police, which was enforcing the old order, realised the mistake.

According to reports, on Thursday, a joint team of police and the municipal council abruptly arrived in the area and enforced a ban on meat sales, forcing several shops to shut down and even locking them. The sudden action led to confusion and unrest among the traders.

Later, it emerged that the action was based on an outdated calendar and last year’s order. On January 1, 2025, meat sale was prohibited due to a religious occasion but no such restriction existed this year, officials said.

Without proper verification, the old order was mistakenly enforced again. Councillor Iqbal Qureshi expressed concern, stating that no official ban was issued this year and traders were operating lawfully. He blamed misprints and staff negligence for the incident.

Chief Municipal Officer Durga Bamnia admitted the mistake, clarified that no ban was applicable, and issued a notice to the concerned employee.

