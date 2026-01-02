MP News: Sportspersons Voice Protest Against Proposed School Lab On Kasrawad Playground | Representative Image

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal to construct a laboratory on the town’s only playground has sparked strong opposition from sports lovers and players.

Sports enthusiasts stated that while the Central and State governments are running several schemes to promote sports, the move to take away the only playground in the town is difficult to understand. They alleged that the Girls’ Higher Secondary School had selected an inappropriate site for the laboratory, ignoring other suitable options.

Players pointed out that after the relocation of the Kendriya Vidyalaya, the buildings of Girls’ Secondary School No 2 and Primary School No 3 have remained unused for a long time. Moreover, there is sufficient vacant land behind these buildings where the laboratory could easily be constructed. Despite this, choosing the playground for construction has disappointed the sports community.

The playground holds special importance, as major events like the MP Sports Festival have been organised here, and it serves as the only centre for sports activities for the town’s Youth.

The sports lovers submitted a memorandum to the SDM on Thursday, demanding relocation of the proposed laboratory. They also urged the SDM and Nagar Panchayat to conduct a site inspection and take an appropriate decision to protect the playground.