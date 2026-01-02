 MP News: Sportspersons Voice Protest Against Proposed School Lab On Kasrawad Playground
Sports enthusiasts stated that while the Central and State governments are running several schemes to promote sports, the move to take away the only playground in the town is difficult to understand. They alleged that the Girls’ Higher Secondary School had selected an inappropriate site for the laboratory, ignoring other suitable options.

Friday, January 02, 2026
Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): The proposal to construct a laboratory on the town’s only playground has sparked strong opposition from sports lovers and players.

Sports enthusiasts stated that while the Central and State governments are running several schemes to promote sports, the move to take away the only playground in the town is difficult to understand. They alleged that the Girls’ Higher Secondary School had selected an inappropriate site for the laboratory, ignoring other suitable options.

The sports lovers submitted a memorandum to the SDM on Thursday, demanding relocation of the proposed laboratory. They also urged the SDM and Nagar Panchayat to conduct a site inspection and take an appropriate decision to protect the playground.

