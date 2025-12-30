 MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch

MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch

In Ambedkar Colony, located in the municipal area, illegal encroachment was removed from 0.50 hectares in plot number five, freeing land worth approximately Rs 5 crore. Additionally, plot number five near the bridge and plot number eight near Shambhu Vyayamshala were also cleared of encroachments.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On Collector Himanshu Chandra's instructions, a joint team of district administration and Neemuch Municipality took major action against encroachments on Tuesday.

Approximately 6.05 hectares of government land worth Rs 42 crore were freed at three different locations in the city. It belongs to Neemuch Municipality and will be used for future city development projects and various construction works.

Read Also
MP News: Labourer's 18-Year-Old Daughter Raped By Landlord In Gwalior
article-image

Under the collector's direction, SDM Sanjeev Sahu, CMO Durga Bamaniya, tehsildar Sanjay Malviya and naib tehsildar Dr Ajendranath Prajapati led a joint team of revenue, police and municipality officials. The operation was carried out using JCBs and other heavy machinery to clear the encroachments systematically.

Ambedkar Colony

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry
Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹40 Crore, Gold And Foreign Currency In 1 Week
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹40 Crore, Gold And Foreign Currency In 1 Week
Where To Party On New Year’s Eve 2026 In Mumbai Under ₹2000 Cover Charge
Where To Party On New Year’s Eve 2026 In Mumbai Under ₹2000 Cover Charge
'Kya Kapde Pehne Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma Trolled For Wearing Shorts During Temple Visit For Daughter's Birthday
'Kya Kapde Pehne Hai Bhai': Rohit Sharma Trolled For Wearing Shorts During Temple Visit For Daughter's Birthday

In Ambedkar Colony, located in the municipal area, illegal encroachment was removed from 0.50 hectares in plot number five, freeing land worth approximately Rs 5 crore. Additionally, plot number five near the bridge and plot number eight near Shambhu Vyayamshala were also cleared of encroachments. The municipality has installed possession boards on these plots and started precast boundary work to prevent future encroachments.

Old Tannery area

The team removed encroachment from 2.40 hectares in plot number 32, located behind and around the old tannery. Land worth approximately Rs 19.98 crore was brought under municipal possession, representing a significant recovery of public property.

Lewada Road

On Tuesday afternoon, 3.51 hectares in New Garden 30 and 35 on Lewada Road behind CRPF were freed from encroachment. Land worth approximately Rs 16.87 crore was brought under Neemuch Municipality's possession. Municipal boards have been installed at this location as well.

Collectorspeak

Collector Himanshu Chandra clarified that the administration's action against illegal encroachments will continue unabated. He emphasised that the freed land will be used for public benefit and city development projects.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch

MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch

MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch

MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch

MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur

MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With...

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With...

Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control...

Indore News: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Kemco Chocolate Factory, Firefighters Rush To Control...