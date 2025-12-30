MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): On Collector Himanshu Chandra's instructions, a joint team of district administration and Neemuch Municipality took major action against encroachments on Tuesday.

Approximately 6.05 hectares of government land worth Rs 42 crore were freed at three different locations in the city. It belongs to Neemuch Municipality and will be used for future city development projects and various construction works.

Under the collector's direction, SDM Sanjeev Sahu, CMO Durga Bamaniya, tehsildar Sanjay Malviya and naib tehsildar Dr Ajendranath Prajapati led a joint team of revenue, police and municipality officials. The operation was carried out using JCBs and other heavy machinery to clear the encroachments systematically.

Ambedkar Colony

In Ambedkar Colony, located in the municipal area, illegal encroachment was removed from 0.50 hectares in plot number five, freeing land worth approximately Rs 5 crore. Additionally, plot number five near the bridge and plot number eight near Shambhu Vyayamshala were also cleared of encroachments. The municipality has installed possession boards on these plots and started precast boundary work to prevent future encroachments.

Old Tannery area

The team removed encroachment from 2.40 hectares in plot number 32, located behind and around the old tannery. Land worth approximately Rs 19.98 crore was brought under municipal possession, representing a significant recovery of public property.

Lewada Road

On Tuesday afternoon, 3.51 hectares in New Garden 30 and 35 on Lewada Road behind CRPF were freed from encroachment. Land worth approximately Rs 16.87 crore was brought under Neemuch Municipality's possession. Municipal boards have been installed at this location as well.

Collectorspeak

Collector Himanshu Chandra clarified that the administration's action against illegal encroachments will continue unabated. He emphasised that the freed land will be used for public benefit and city development projects.