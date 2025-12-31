 MP News: Union Carbide Land Costly; CM To Take Decision, Says Minister Vijay Shah
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Union Carbide Land Costly; CM To Take Decision, Says Minister Vijay Shah | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Minister for Bhopal Gas Relief and ST Welfare, Vijay Shah, has said the chemical waste of the Union Carbide had been disposed of, which was a major achievement of the Mohan Yadav-led government. He also said he did not want to go into the past.

Shah made the statement at a press conference in Bhopal on Tuesday. The land of the Union Carbide is costly, and the Chief Minister will take a decision on it, he said.

According to Shah, there have been contracts with some hospitals for treatment of the gas victims. The Gas Relief Department will pay the cost of the treatment, he said.

When he was asked to say how many tribal people had become self-dependent because of the government’s schemes, the minister could not reply. About Heritage Wine, he said the scheme had been started in three districts, Alirajpur, Jhabua, and Dindori, but there were no reports on it.

