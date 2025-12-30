MP News: Woman Critical After Coming In Contact With Power Line In Alot | Representational Image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman was critically injured after coming in contact with a high-voltage 11 KV power line, passing directly over the roof of her house, around 11 am in Patan village on Sunday.

As per reports, Vandana Patidar, sustained severe burns and is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at Patidar Hospital in Ujjain. Her condition is critical.

According to her father, Sanjay Patidar, the dangerous power line has been running above their house for several years. He submitted a written complaint to the electricity board in 2021 and requested removal of the line. The concerned lineman and contractor were also informed, however, no concerned authority paid heed to the situation.

On the day of the incident, Vandana was sweeping the tin roof when she accidentally touched the overhead cable. She suffered burns to her hair, face and other body parts. Family members rushed her to Ujjain for emergency treatment.

MP News: Bhavantar Portal's Maintenance Halts Procurement In Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhavantar scheme portal will remain suspended from December 30 to January 1, 2026 due to scheduled maintenance work. As per instructions issued by the Mandi Board Headquarters, Bhopal, the portal will remain unavailable during the period.

The auction of soybean registered under Bhavantar scheme at the Agricultural Produce Market, Mahidpur will not be conducted on these dates.

Farmers are advised not to bring soybean for sale under Bhavantar scheme during the maintenance period to avoid inconvenience. However, auction of other agricultural produce will continue as usual in the mandi.

Additionally, trading of unregistered soybean will also remain operational. Bhavantar scheme procurement is expected to resume after portal maintenance work.