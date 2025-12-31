MP News: IAS, IPS Officers In Race For Information Commissioner Posts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS and IPS officers, and a few retired officers, have applied for the three posts of the State Information Commission.

Among the IAS officers who have applied are Sanjay Mishra and Vandana Vaidya, who are ready to become Information Commissioners, leaving their present jobs. Among the retired IPS officers who have applied are GP Singh and Mukesh Jain. Besides, Pawan Shrivastava, who is retiring on December 31, has also applied for the post.

Among the retired IAS officers who have applied are Sanjay Gupta, Virendra Singh Rawat, Naresh Pal, Rajesh Kaul, Ravindra Singh, and Snrinivas Sharma.

The officers, who have retired from other administrative positions, have also applied. A few people associated with the RSS have also sent their applications. There are 51 journalists in the race.

The BJP organisation and RSS play an important role in selecting the Information Commissioners. This is the reason that the applicants are lobbying through the RSS.