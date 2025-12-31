 MP News: IAS, IPS Officers In Race For Information Commissioner Posts
Among the IAS officers who have applied are Sanjay Mishra and Vandana Vaidya, who are ready to become Information Commissioners, leaving their present jobs. Among the retired IPS officers who have applied are GP Singh and Mukesh Jain. Besides, Pawan Shrivastava, who is retiring on December 31, has also applied for the post.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
MP News: IAS, IPS Officers In Race For Information Commissioner Posts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): IAS and IPS officers, and a few retired officers, have applied for the three posts of the State Information Commission.

Among the retired IAS officers who have applied are Sanjay Gupta, Virendra Singh Rawat, Naresh Pal, Rajesh Kaul, Ravindra Singh, and Snrinivas Sharma.

The BJP organisation and RSS play an important role in selecting the Information Commissioners. This is the reason that the applicants are lobbying through the RSS.

