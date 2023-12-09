 MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder

MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder

In the morning, locals discovered the naked body of a woman lying in an empty plot behind the newly constructed district court building.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman's partially burnt, naked body was found at an empty plot in Gwalior on Saturday. Shocked at the sight, the locals informed the police.

Read Also
MP: School Principal Thrashes Students With Cricket Bat For Playing In Classroom; Chilling Visuals...
article-image

According to information, the preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been murdered after a sexual assault, and her body was burned in order to prevent from identifying the victim. Her face, hands and torso were burnt to black.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena from the Crime Branch provided information, stating that the woman's body was found in a charred state. The initial observations indicate that she may have been a victim of sexual assault and murder.

Different teams, including forensic experts and the dog squad, have been deployed for a thorough investigation. The gruesome discovery was made behind the newly constructed district court building in the Vishwavidyalaya police station area of Gwalior.

As the investigation unfolds, it is revealed that the woman's body was found in a charred condition, making identification challenging. The crime branch and other police teams are actively engaged in the inquiry, and further details of the case will be revealed as the investigation progresses.

Read Also
MP-Based Engineer Threw Wife Out Of Home During Stay In US, Left Her On Street & Now Years Later...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Pick-Pocket Caught On Camera Stealing Wallets From BJP Workers During Victory Rally...

Madhya Pradesh: Pick-Pocket Caught On Camera Stealing Wallets From BJP Workers During Victory Rally...

MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder...

MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder...

No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

No Corrupt Will Be Spared, It's Modi's Guarantee: VD Sharma

MP: Criminal Friends Help History-Sheeter Evade Police In Filmy Style In Gwalior

MP: Criminal Friends Help History-Sheeter Evade Police In Filmy Style In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh To Get Its Next CM Likely On Monday After BJP Observers Meet Party MLAs

Madhya Pradesh To Get Its Next CM Likely On Monday After BJP Observers Meet Party MLAs