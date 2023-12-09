MP: Partially Burnt, Naked Body Of Woman Found In Gwalior; Cops Believe She Was Raped Before Murder...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman's partially burnt, naked body was found at an empty plot in Gwalior on Saturday. Shocked at the sight, the locals informed the police.

According to information, the preliminary investigation suggests that the woman may have been murdered after a sexual assault, and her body was burned in order to prevent from identifying the victim. Her face, hands and torso were burnt to black.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Meena from the Crime Branch provided information, stating that the woman's body was found in a charred state. The initial observations indicate that she may have been a victim of sexual assault and murder.

Different teams, including forensic experts and the dog squad, have been deployed for a thorough investigation. The gruesome discovery was made behind the newly constructed district court building in the Vishwavidyalaya police station area of Gwalior.

As the investigation unfolds, it is revealed that the woman's body was found in a charred condition, making identification challenging. The crime branch and other police teams are actively engaged in the inquiry, and further details of the case will be revealed as the investigation progresses.