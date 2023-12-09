MP-Based Engineer Threw Wife Out Of Home During Stay In US, Left Her On Street & Returned For 2nd Marriage

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Jabalpur-based engineer has been booked for allegedly harassing his wife during their stay in United States. The accused had forced his wife out of the house, leaving her helpless on the foreign streets. He has now returned to India for his second marriage.

The couple has two children, both of them live with the man, while his estranged wife is now residing at her maternal place in Vidisha.

The background reveals that Aman Srivastava, an engineer by profession and resident of Maharajpur in the Punint Nagar Housing Board Colony in Jabalpur, recently returned from the United States. Recently, his wife Shaili Srivastava, received information that Aman was planning a second marriage.

Acting on the tip off, she arrived in Jabalpur, filing a complaint against her husband at the Adhartal police station. Shaili accused Aman of harassment and engaging in a second marriage without obtaining a legal divorce. The police are currently investigating to determine whether this is a case of harassment or if Aman was genuinely planning a second marriage.

Following Shaili’s complaint, the police have initiated legal proceedings against the husband, Aman.

According to the police report, the wife alleged mistreatment by her husband, claiming that he had taken her to the United States, where she faced harassment and was eventually expelled from their home. She had been residing at her parental home for the past four years. The police are actively investigating the matter based on the wife's complaint.

The case has been registered against Aman under the guidance of Vijay Kumar Vishwakarma, the in-charge of the Adhartal police station.

The Adhartal police revealed that Shaili Shrivastav, aged 43, got married on February 16, 2005, following social customs, with Aman Shrivastav when he was working in Bhopal. Later, the company transferred Aman to Noida and Bengaluru. During that time, Shaili lived with him and gave birth to their son. When Shaili returned to her parents' home, the company sent Aman to the United States, and later, she joined him there.

They had a daughter during their stay in the USA. Shaili alleges that on November 23, 2019, Aman expelled her from the house, keeping the children with him. Distressed, Shaili wandered in the USA, and it was her maternal uncle who supported her. Somehow, she managed the funds for the ticket and she returned to India. After staying in her in-laws' house for a few days, she went to her parents' home in Vidisha. Shaili claims that Aman was planning to remarry on Saturday, but she received information and came here.