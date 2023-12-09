Indore: Vande Metro Train To Connect Indore & Ujjain Soon; Check Special Features

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The railway minister has given a nod to operate Metro Vande Metro train between Indore and Ujjain.

MP Shankar Lalwani had met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and proposed to start a metro between Indore and the temple city Ujjain for better connectivity for the tourists and students. Minister Ashwini had agreed to the proposal. The train will be commence operations in near future.

Extending thankfulness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, MP Lalwani said Vande Metro train between Indore-Ujjain is a big achievement for the people commuting between the two cities on a regular basis like employees, students.

Also, keeping in mind the celebration of Simhastha to be held in the year 2028, this train will play an important role in reducing the traffic pressure.

*Special features of Vande Metro*

1. Vande Metro will connect cities with distance less than 100 kilometers.

2. It is a short distance version of Vande Bharat Express.

3. These trains will comply 4 to 5 times a day.

4. The train provide a rapid shuttle-like experience to the passengers.

5. The train will have eight coaches like the metro. Normal Vande Bharat trains have 16 coaches.

6. With this, working people and students will be able to travel from one city to another in less time. They will be able to avail world class transport facility.