MP: Muslim Woman Attacked By Brother-in-law After Voting For BJP In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim woman had lodged a complaint on Friday after she was violently attacked by her brother-in-law for voting for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Madhya Pradaesh assembly election in Sehore.

Following the incident, Samina filed a complaint at the Ahmedpur police station, and after no action was taken, she sought assistance from District Collector Praveen Singh on Friday.

The woman named Samina was violently attacked by her brother-in-law, Javed Khan, for voting for BJP during the MP assembly election. The disturbing incident unfolded in Barkheda Hasan village, Sehore district. Samina, who supported the 'Ladli Behna Yojana' of the BJP government, cast her vote for the party and celebrated its victory with her children the following day.

On Monday evening, Javed Khan, furious about her BJP vote, ruthlessly attacked her, resorting to a brutal assault that included slaps, punches, and beating her with a stick.

Despite Samina explaining that she voted based on her preference, the attack continued, with Javed Khan's wife also joining in. Samina's cries for help attracted the attention of a neighbor named Pandit Vidya Sagar, who came to her rescue.

Javed Khan is accused under IPC Sections 34 (collective intent), 294 (penalties for indecent acts or words in public), 323 (penalties for causing harm voluntarily), and 506 (penalties for criminal intimidation) in the registered case.

Vikram Adarsh, the police-in-charge, confirmed the case, and Samina underwent a medical examination. Javed Khan is currently on the run, and the police are actively investigating, making efforts to apprehend the accused. Naushad Khan, President of Rashtriya Pansamada Muslim association (Madhya Pradesh unit), strongly condemned the incident.