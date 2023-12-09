Bhopal: Contractor Illegally Withdraws ₹50 Lakh From Bank, Booked

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against a contractor for withdrawing Rs 50.58 lakh from a private bank, said officials here on Friday.

Investigating officer DSP Anil Singh Thakur said the contractor had opened a current bank account in a private bank in Bhopal in 2015. Within six months, Rs 50.58 lakh were deposited in his account from different locations including Pune, Indore, Ashoknagar, Jodhpur and other places. The transactions were made through RTGS, NIFT, ATM transfer, cheque and also through cash. Suspecting something fishy, the bank authorities started monitoring the transactions and it came to fore that the contractor was withdrawing the amount through ATMs, NFS and cash. The private bank had seized the account of the contractor Sajid Khan, suspecting his involvement in lottery fraud.

The matter was reported to the police, and when the police conducted the investigations, they found that papers which were submitted for account opening were fake. The registration number of the labour department was found fake and also the residential address proof.

Meanwhile, a Jodhpur-based company lodged a complaint that they had deposited Rs 16 lakh in the account which was withdrawn by Sajid Khan. The company had deposited the amount for purchasing the stones from Katni, however, the contractor withdrew the amount but did not supply the stones. The police have registered a case under section 420,465,467,468,471 and 120-B of IPC and have started investigations.