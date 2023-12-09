 MP: School Principal Thrashes Students With Cricket Bat For Playing In Classroom; Chilling Visuals Surface
MP: School Principal Thrashes Students With Cricket Bat For Playing In Classroom; Chilling Visuals Surface

The incident occurred at the Kheda Khajuriya school, where the students were playing cricket in their classroom.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Saturday, December 09, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a school principal allegedly thrashed two students with a bat for playing cricket inside the classroom in Ujjain on Friday.

A video has surfaced showing a teacher brutally beating the two students with a cricket bat in Ujjain, sending shivers down the spine. The incident occurred at the Kheda Khajuriya school, where the students can be seen playing cricket in their classroom. Angry, the principal snatched their bat and started thrashing the duo. The video, recorded from outside the window, captured the moment of the assault. The education department has stated that an investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Uday Singh Chauhan, the principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Kheda Khajuriya, has been accused of physically assaulting students. The students, who are in the 10th grade, were playing cricket in the classroom when the teacher allegedly began beating them. The incident was recorded in a video that has recently surfaced. In the video, one of the students can be seen apologizing, but the teacher continues the assault.

Chauhan claims that the video is eight months old and that the students being beaten were mischievous and have caused disruptions in the past. He said that he was not beating them forcefully but was only trying to instill fear.

Parents of the students involved in the incident have not filed any complaints so far. The Assistant District Project Coordinator (ADPC) of the education department has stated that the matter is under consideration, and appropriate action will be taken after investigating the cause of the assault.

