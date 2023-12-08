MP: Kin Stabs Woman With Knife After She Rejects Marriage Proposal In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a disturbing incident in Gwalior, a man allegedly attacked his aunt with a knife on Friday, after she refused his persistent marriage proposals.

The woman was attacked with a knife after she repeatedly rejected marriage proposals from the man known to her. The victim, identified as Laxmi Shakya, shared that the accused, Praveen Shakya, had been persistently making unwanted advances, regularly calling her and pressuring her to marry him.

The incident took a horrifying turn when, according to reports, Praveen took Laxmi on his motorcycle to an undisclosed location, subjecting her to a brutal stabbing with a knife. The vicious attack resulted in severe injuries, leading to Laxmi collapsing at the scene. Subsequent to the assault, the assailant quickly fled, leaving Laxmi in a critical condition. The victim, identified as Laxmi Shakya, sustained a deep cut to her throat, leading to her collapsing in a pool of blood.

Read Also Bhopal: BJP Appoints Three Observers For Madhya Pradesh

Upon receiving the complaint from the injured woman, the Bahodapur police in Gwalior registered a case against the accused, initiating an investigation into the attempted murder. Laxmi Shakya is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital for her grievous injuries.

Gwalior Police have identified the accused as Praveen Shakya and initiated a search operation to apprehend him. Additional Superintendent of Police, Niranjan Sharma, confirmed that a case has been registered against Praveen under sections related to attempted murder. Ongoing efforts are being made to locate and arrest him.

The investigation is in progress, and authorities are resolute in their commitment to ensure justice is served against the accused.