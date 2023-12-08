Bhopal: BJP Appoints Three Observers For Madhya Pradesh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the unending deliberations underway over who should be the Chief Minister face in Madhya Pradesh, BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed three observers for the election of MLA Squad leader.

Their names are : Manohar Lal Khattar (Chief Minister Haryana), BJP Dr K Laxman and BJP National Secretary Asha Lakda.

It is expected that on Sunday, BJP MLA leaders would be held. Sources said that during the meeting, Observers will have discussions with the party MLAs and would try to know their views on who is the best candidate to become CM.

As incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan comes from backward class, hence air is thick that next CM would also be from backward class-the biggest vote bank in all the sections of the society.

After holding the meeting, observers will fly back to Delhi and will submit the report. After going through the report, the BJP Parliamentary Board will decide who should head the government in Madhya Pradesh.

As of now, names of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Singh Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya are creating the ripples. But many in BJP are saying that the party high command may spring surprise by crowing a little lesser known name. Earlier name of even BJP State President VD Sharma was also doing the rounds but he had openly said that he is not in the CM race.