Bhopal: Friend Shot At Over Dispute, Hospitalised

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Banter between friends took an ugly turn in Hanumanganj when one of them objected to abuses by his friends and two of them shot at him on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in the city, the police said.

The police added that the victim was undergoing treatment at Hamidia Hospital in the city. Meanwhile, the police have begun searching for the accused.

Hanumanganj police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said man who sustained bullet wounds was Mohamamd Khalid (29), who used to work at new Scrapyard with his father.

On Wednesday late night, he was returning from the yard when he met two of his friends named Zaid and Jaib. Zaid called him names, which contained expletives, just to pull his leg. Khalid took umbrage over the same and landed in an argument with him as well as Jaib.

When argument heated up, Zaid shot at Khalid with a pistol he had been carrying in his pocket. Khalid received bullet injury on his stomach. The incident was witnessed by Mohammad Tareekh, Khalid’s elder brother. He tried to stop the duo, but they fled.

Tareekh then rushed Khalid to Hamidia hospital, where his condition is said to be stable. The incident was reported to the police on Thursday morning who have registered an FIR and have begun investigation.