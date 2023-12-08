Firing At Tent House Owner: Crime Branch Roped In To Nab Accused In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch has been roped in to arrest the man involved in firing at a tent house owner in Aishbagh on December 3 following a dispute over shop space, officials said. Amid the ongoing investigations, CCTV footage has emerged, in which Aishbagh police personnel were seen talking to the suspects against whom the victim's brother had levelled allegations of assault. The cops did not arrest the accused then but later in the day announced a reward on information leading to their arrest

Reportedly, the tent house owner Nawaz Riyaz had received an extortion call a week ago, in which a man from Dubai had threatened to attack and shoot him, if he did not give him Rs 1 crore. Riyaz was then attacked and shot at in Aishbagh on December 3, but he survived. He is currently undergoing treatment.

His brother Faraz had told the police that he and Nawaz had a long-standing argument with another man, Amir, over the shop which had been purchased by Nawaz for opening a tent house. On Wednesday, CCTV footage emerged, in which three police personnel from Aishbagh police station were seen talking to Amir. Later on Wednesday, the Aishbagh police announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on giving information on Amir.

On being asked why the suspects –the listed criminals- were not detained when the police had managed to get hold of them on December 3, the Zone-3 DCP Riyaz Iqbal said that counting of votes were underway on the day and things would have taken a wrong turn and created a law and order situation then. The DCP further said that the two accused have been arrested, while key accused Naseem Banne Khan who had shot at Nawaz is on the run.

Talaiyya police, as well as the Bhopal crime branch officials have launched a manhunt to nab Khan, he further added. Efforts are also underway to trace the man who had called up Nawaz and demanded Rs 1 crore.