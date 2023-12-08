Teenage Suicides: 144 Parents Contact Umang Helpline For Guidance In Bhopal

Suicide | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In all, 189 teenagers committed suicide in Bhopal this year. Worse, Madhya Pradesh has topped the list in terms of teenage suicides, according to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report. According to report, 277 teenagers committed suicide in the state last year. Parents of 144 teenagers contacted Umang Helpline for guidance on their children’s treatment.

According to latest data, 16 teenagers committed suicide in Bhopal last month. Despite being parents for 15 years, they are unable to reason out their kids’ cranky behaviour. This includes children drifting away from them.

In maximum cases, the parents complained on helpline number that drastic change occurred in their behaviour after they were given mobile phones. They also noted that whenever they tried to take their child away from mobile phone, their ward threatened that they would commit suicide. Some of them ended their lives.

In some cases, peer pressure changed their behaviour while others fell prey to emotional turbulence driven by break-ups, rough patch in friendships etc. Some children, reeling under inferiority complex, are reluctant to go to school.

As children turn 13, hormonal changes take place, with which not many are able to cope. In such cases, children should be heard, specially by parents, say experts.

Digital world affected teens

Psychiatrist at LNCT University, Deepti Singhal told Free Press that after Covid, the teenagers were surrounded with digital ecosystem for learning. This triggered a change in their behaviour. She said children should be involved in creative activities to move them away from negative emotions, mobile phones and electronic devices.