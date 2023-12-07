Bhopal: Ragging Allegations Surface At Jiwaji University, Authorities Initiate Probe For Swift Resolution

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a recent development at Jiwaji University, a student pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Physiotherapy has come forward with serious allegations of ragging against senior students on Thursday. The complainant, who wishes to remain anonymous, lodged a formal complaint with University Chancellor Avinash Tiwari, claiming that he was subjected to various forms of harassment by seniors, including threats and forced dance sessions.

According to the junior student, the alleged incidents were orchestrated by Gurudev Gurjar, a senior student, and his associates. The complaint specifies that the victim was routinely summoned by Gurjar and his group, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation within the hostel premises.

The complainant narrated instances of late-night encounters initiated by the seniors, during which he was allegedly coerced into participating in dance sessions against his will. The distressing situation prompted the junior student to seek intervention from the University authorities.

In response to the complaint, Avinash Tiwari, the University Chancellor, has assured a swift and impartial investigation. The matter has been referred to the Anti-Ragging Committee for a detailed inquiry. Tiwari emphasized the University's commitment to maintaining a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

This incident comes as a reminder of a previous ragging case at Jiwaji University, where senior students were found guilty of physically assaulting a junior. In that instance, the implicated senior students faced suspension as a consequence of their actions.

The University administration, keen on upholding a zero-tolerance policy towards ragging, is determined to address the issue seriously. The findings of the investigation will guide the appropriate actions against those found responsible for any wrongdoing. The University encourages students to report such incidents promptly, ensuring a conducive and secure learning environment for everyone.